WATCH: ‘The Wife’ star Mondli Makhoba opens up on his real wife supporting that steamy bedroom scene with Khanyi Mbau

Early this year, actors Mondli Makhoba (Nkosana Zulu) and Khanyi Mbau (Zandile) sent social media into overdrive with their raunchy bedroom scene in the local telenova ‘The Wife.’ Even though it was just acting, viewers could not help but wonder how their respective partners reacted or felt about that explicit bedroom scene.

Story continues below Advertisement

Speaking on MacG’s Podcast and Chill, Mondli Makhoba opened up about how his wife felt about his bedroom scene with fellow actress Khanyi Mbau. Bhut’ Omdala, as he is affectionately known, revealed that he had spoken to his wife before he shot the scene with Mbau.

Contrary to the general belief that his wife might not have been happy about the scene, he said she gave him the green light and told him not hold back. “She sent me a message saying go all the way.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Don’t hold back, go all the way and I think that helped me a lot cos you know when you’re doing something and you’re thinking, ‘eish, I’m gonna be in trouble when I get home…I didn’t have that, I had a green light from home and I was able to do it,” he said. After the explicit scene went viral, Mbau also opened up about how her bae Kudzai Mushonga was okay with the bedroom scene. Taking to Instagram, Mbau thanked Mushonga for allowing her to chase her dreams and for remaining constant.

Story continues below Advertisement

She said she appreciated the love and support Mushonga continued to show her following the raunchy scenes on the Showmax Original. Khanyi Mbau described Kudzai as her silent cheerleader who wanted to see her succeed in everything she did. “Your level of support baby , the way you let me chase my dreams and want to see (me) become the best in all I do is incredible and honestly the wind beneath my wind,” she wrote.