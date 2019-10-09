Sexpert and NYU professor of human sexuality Zhana Vrangalova thinks she may have come up with a possible solution to the orgasm gap.
According to a 2017 study published in the Archives of Sexual Behavior, only 65% of heterosexual women experience orgasm "always" or "usually" during sex with an intimate partner.
Now Vrangalova has said that staying open-minded about anal sex could be part of the solution to bridge that gap, according to wellandgood.com.
The orgasm gap "is especially true for heterosexual and bisexual women. Lesbian women have higher rates of orgasm compared to women of other sexual orientations - although still somewhat lower rates than men of all sexual orientations,” said Vrangalova.
