WATCH: Twitter can't get enough of Britain's 'bonking ban'
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government faced widespread mockery on Tuesday over coronavirus rules which were cast by some media as a "sex ban", though a junior minister said the regulations were aimed at keeping people safe.
Under amendments introduced to English rules on Monday, no person may participate in a gathering which takes place in a public or private place indoors and consists of two or more persons. Britain's tabloid media cast it as a "bonking ban".
"What this is about is making sure we don't have people staying away from home at night," British junior housing minister Simon Clarke told LBC radio when questioned about the ban.
When asked if the rules allowed couples to copulate outdoors, Clarke chuckled and said: "It is fair to say the transmission risk of coronavirus is much lower in the open air than in internal space, but obviously we do not encourage people to do anything like that outside at this time or any other."
The government deciding to NOW issue a sex ban 10 weeks into lockdown is the equivalent of handing out condoms at a baby shower #sexban— Lucy Claire (@LucyEllam85) June 2, 2020
On Twitter, #sexban was trending in the United Kingdom. Some pointed to Johnson's own unorthodox personal life while others pointed to the breach of lockdown rules by the prime minister's senior adviser Dominic Cummings.
Conservative lawmaker Tobias Ellwood told ITV that the policy appeared to be absurd. "I am happy to say it is ridiculous," he said.
50 quid fine for having sex with someone from another household during lockdown. Guess I owe the government 20 grand #sexban pic.twitter.com/z67LqQTKwe— Jowide (@jowide001) June 2, 2020
Some questioned how it would be enforced.
Not allowed to have sex with your partner who doesn’t live with you but you are allowed to go to Primark & Ikea #sexban pic.twitter.com/FqRcsoVGUY— 💕Beau 💕 (@Beaujangl) June 2, 2020
"Is there a special 'sex force' to make sure everyone complies with this #sexban?" Jen Wood said on Twitter. "Will they be knocking on windows and sending out drones or something?"Reuters