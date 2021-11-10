WATCH: Up to 50 orgasms a day can seem like pleasure for some but for this woman it’s hell on Earth

For 22-year-old Amanda Gryce, her rare condition leaves her clutching her abdomen while slowly moaning for most of the day. She says she can experience up to 50 orgasms a day.

And while many would welcome the sweet relief of the pleasure, it has become a hindrance for her. The Florida native suffers from persistent arousal genital disorder (PGAD). Also known as genital restless disorder, it affects mostly women. “With PGAD you’re excited suddenly and constantly. You can’t control your arousal. Even if you bring yourself to orgasm, the feelings return swiftly”, according to WebMD.

And that’s exactly what happens with Gryce. For the past 12 years, she has been living with the embarrassing condition. In a TikTok video that recently went viral, she described how the orgasms started.

Being in the continued state of arousal can present some physical problems. Some people have complained that it’s hard to sit down or concentrate. You may also have pelvis, buttock, or leg pain, WebMD reported. “When they are intensifying, my whole abdominal wall is flexing,” Gryce said. She added that she never really made noises because she suppressed them, and her legs would not stop shaking.