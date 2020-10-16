WATCH: Woman reveals on live TV that she had 'wild sex' with her ghost lover

Amethyst Realm has given new meaning to the term “ghosting”. The 32-year-old made a startling confession on Britain’s “This Morning” TV show when she boasted about having an invisible lover. But the revelations didn’t end there. While being interviewed on live television by hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, the psychic explained that things took a dark turn when her ghostly fiancé turned to booze and drugs while the two were on holiday in Thailand. She also claimed he "fell in with a bad crowd" in the spirit world and started bringing ethereal playmates back to their home, The Sun reported. "We've called the wedding off. It was going really well until we went on holiday. He completely changed. “I think maybe he fell in with a bad crowd when we were on holiday. He just started becoming really inconsiderate,” Realm said about “Ray”.

But it appears the couple had no qualms about their love life. Realm said the two had a red-hot sex life and even joined the mile-high club in a plane toilet.

Unfortunately, because of Ray’s drug abuse, she called off the wedding which was to be held in a cave.

Soon after the interview aired, viewers took to social media to share their views. Many didn’t buy Realm’s story.

“A junkie ghost wtf am I watching,” tweeted one user. Another said: "All men are b*******. Even ghost ones.”

Sexual encounters with ghosts are nothing new.

