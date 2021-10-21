We are here for Cara Delevingne oversharing on X-rated elevator rendezvous

Cara Delevingne had sex in an elevator during a "one night stand". The 29-year-old actress and model recalled the "crazy" date which ended with a risky romp on their way home after spending three hours playing music together having only met each other "that day".

Appearing on Ellentube's 'Lady Parts' series, she said: "I've had a one night stand when I was a lot younger but I remember the spontaneity of it. "The person I was with, we were playing music for three hours. I was on the drums, he was on the guitar, and then we swapped.

"Then he was going to drive me home and we had sex in the elevator. It was so sexy. It was amazing. "It's not that I didn't like him, I had met him that day or whatever and was like, 'This is crazy.' "

Cara recently revealed she lost her virginity at the age of 18 and she opened up on her early experiences with sex and the lack of confidence she felt in herself. She said: "I didn’t lose my virginity until I was like 18. I didn’t get confident in sex until way later, but I also didn’t ever ask for what I wanted for so long." Cara also went on to discuss how at such a young age she believed that noises in the bedroom were necessary but now her opinion has completely changed.