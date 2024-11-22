‘We listen, we don't judge’ TikTok challenge takes SA by storm with harrowing and shocking confessions

An eyebrow raising and provocative new TikTok challenge known as the “We listen, we don't judge” challenge has taken the social media app and Mzansi by storm, captivating users worldwide with shocking and harrowing wild confessions. This viral sensation consists of videos by a group of two or more friends where they share humorous, often shocking "confessions" with each other. The jury is still out on how true said confessions truly are.

Regardless, the challenge has global participants from around the world, but locally it seems to be popular among teenagers, their friends as well as their parents and university students. Participants record themselves revealing outrageous or embarrassing secrets, real or fictional, often said to be “just for laughs” for the purpose of content creation. #ndile_comedy #fyp ♬ original sound - Ndile ⭐️ @i.amndile We listen we do not judge . . #comedy It begins with the challenge catchphrase “we listen and we don’t judge” which is then followed by a confession and no one is allowed to judge, the aim is to continue until everyone has confessed.

Most of these confessions have been about teens sleeping with older men or having dated them, usually their transport/ taxi drivers or even their friend’s fathers as they say. While this may be a light-hearted and harmless challenge to those that participate, it's important to acknowledge the underlying issues and also promote responsible discussions as the challenge brings light to societal issues that are already in existence in a lot of communities. It is a known issue that older men often date teenagers with the promise of money or luxurious items they cannot afford, such as iPhones or are not allowed to even possess considering their age which leads them to using sex as a transactional deal.