We smell a rat. Tyga’s alleged sex tape with Bella Poarch just got leaked online

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

US rapper Tyga allegedly made a sex tape with Bella Poarch, an influencer who’s made a name for herself on TikTok. And now the footage has allegedly been leaked. The news comes after Tyga made headlines last week when a picture of his manhood was leaked from his OnlyFans account. Rumours about a sex tape started circulating earlier in the week. Details of the alleged footage are still sketchy. Tyga, 30, seems to have a penchant for much younger girls. Previous flame Kylie Jenner was just 14 when she started dating the “Taste” rapper. Poarch is 19.

Fans claim there is a sex tape leak which shows the rapper and Poarch getting intimate, capitalxtra.com reported. But the evidence is yet to be seen.

Some social media users claim to have watched it.

Tyga’s OnlyFans subscribers are keeping mum while Twitter users have come up with theories of their own.

idk why u guys are charging money for people to see the bella poarch and tyga sex tape when its not ur sex tape.. yall r scammers pic.twitter.com/vxG9REFdIp — bruh (@xskua) October 10, 2020

Me when I seen the tyga leak pic.twitter.com/EoxHKYwTCY — Lauryn (@laurynsayshi) October 11, 2020

We’re guessing news of the alleged sex tape will only boost the rapper’s OnlyFans subscriber base. Tyga has been named one of the richest celebrities on the subscription service website.

He joins the likes of Bella Thorn and Cardi B, and charges fans $20 (about R330) a month to access his content.

But not all his fans are happy about him using OnlyFans to promote his nudes.

One Twitter user said: “I hate how he's on there cause he takes away money from actual sex workers … and he’s already rich, but that pic was nice.”