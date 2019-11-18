What do you gift a woman who has everything? A R1 400 sex cushion of course









Goop’s 2019 Christmas list features the Shakespeare in Love star’s pricey picks in sections such as "The Lover’s Gift Guide" and "The One Who Has Everything". Picture: Website screenshot London - She's been accused of being out of touch with reality due to the bizarre products of her "natural health" company Goop. But that hasn’t stopped US actress, and now entrepreneur, Gwyneth Paltrow laughing all the way to the bank as sales soared. The lifestyle brand is now worth nearly £200-million after only 11 years in business. And Hollywood star Paltrow, 47, is still coming up with a baffling range of products. Her new festive gift guide includes a £213 000 (about R440 000) book and a £400 (about R7 600) pair of handcuffs. Goop’s 2019 Christmas list features the Shakespeare in Love star’s pricey picks in sections such as "The Lover’s Gift Guide" and "The One Who Has Everything".

There’s also a section called "The Ridiculous But Awesome Gift Guide", which includes a £194 000 reservation for Virgin Galactic’s trips to space, a £1 000 leather bondage kit, a £194 brass fire extinguisher and a £100 marijuana joint roller.

There’s also a £85 000 treehouse and a £12 000 tin of caviar.

The £213 000 book is a limited-edition copy of US author Norman Mailer’s MoonFire – about the Apollo 11 mission. It comes, apparently, with a piece of "lunar meteorite".

Other Goop offers include a £58 000 experience where photographers document a family holiday and an ‘immersive music installation to make your plants sing.’

The Iron Man actress also recommends a £75 sex cushion. Goop was fined more than £100 000 in 2016 for misleading customers about the benefits of a jade vaginal egg.

Daily Mail