London - She's been accused of being out of touch with reality due to the bizarre products of her "natural health" company Goop.
But that hasn’t stopped US actress, and now entrepreneur, Gwyneth Paltrow laughing all the way to the bank as sales soared. The lifestyle brand is now worth nearly £200-million after only 11 years in business.
And Hollywood star Paltrow, 47, is still coming up with a baffling range of products.
Her new festive gift guide includes a £213 000 (about R440 000) book and a £400 (about R7 600) pair of handcuffs.
Goop’s 2019 Christmas list features the Shakespeare in Love star’s pricey picks in sections such as "The Lover’s Gift Guide" and "The One Who Has Everything".