A blended orgasm is our way of describing a female multiple orgasm that is both internal and clitoral Picture: Supplied

We at Bella Rouge often talk about the intense pleasure you get from being on the receiving end of a blended orgasm, but what does it mean? We’ve got you curious about the climax. A blended orgasm is our way of describing a female multiple orgasm that is both internal and clitoral – this double hit of pleasure provides the strongest orgasms.

Why is it so great?

Imagine having the power of two orgasms in one hit – the slow build of a G-spot orgasm coupled with the direct stimulation of the clitoris makes for one hell of a crescendo. Double the pleasure girls.

How do you have one?

Dual stimulation is the key – whether that be through using an external vibe during sex, such as a bullet or having a solo sesh with a Rabbit Vibrator.

A G-spot orgasm is often more elusive than a clitoral one so focusing on internal stimulation whilst rubbing your clitoris is your best bet. If you have a partner, have them lend a helping hand – twice the effort but twice the reward.

If you feel that you’re closer to a clitoral orgasm than you are an internal one, slow down the external stimulation until you feel you’re at the same point internally.

If this sounds like rubbing your tummy whilst patting your head, get a toy involved.





Read more on Jenni's blog