Jeremy and Autumn have a busy life. Both have full-time jobs and share responsibility for their daughter, five. When it comes to their sex life, they prefer quality over quantity.
While chatting to fatherly.com, the couple discussed the importance of building up to sex over a number of days and how to perfect the art of orgasm control.
For most, edging, peaking or surfing is used as an orgasm control sexual technique, and involves the maintenance of a high level of sexual arousal for an extended period of time without reaching climax.
Okay, sounds complicated. How exactly do you practice this with a partner would be your next question.
When asked by Bustle readers about the topic, sex therapist Vanessa Marin explained it to the finest detail.