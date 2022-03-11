What Khanyi Mbau and boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga had to say about that explicit sex scene in ’The Wife’

Did you watch the latest episode of “The Wife” on Showmax? It featured the most explicit sex scene that caught everybody completely off guard. The scene shows Khanyi Mbau, who plays Zandile, getting intimate with Mondli Makhoba, who plays Nkosana. South Africans have never seen such a thing in the history of SA TV.

Fans say this scene might just be the South African version of “50 Shades of Grey”. Mbau joined the set for season 2 and each episode Mzansi falls in love with her character as she quickly became central to the storyline. Some feel that scene was too explicit, but the actress responded on her Twitter account saying: “The book is more sexually detailed than the telenovela.”

Many who read Hlomu agreed with her, saying the book carries more sex scenes than the telenovela. The book version shares so much intamacy, seduction and love , a story about patience and triumph AND THATS WHY WE FEEL LET DOWN. #TheWifeShowmax — KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) March 9, 2022 While some praised the star for making the intimate moment believable, others were worried about her boyfriend, Kudzai Mushonga, who had to watch the scene. Mbau and Mushonga recently celebrated their one-year anniversary.

Zimcelebs on Instagram shared a video of what seems to be Mushonga’s shocked reaction after watching the show. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐙𝐢𝐦𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐛𝐬 | 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚 (@zimcelebs) But Mbau quickly jumped in and said he was okay with it. And even went on Instagram to gush over his support. Guys get a man like mine! Who cheers for u and supports you. Mbali real men do that https://t.co/3Btr4JkjTH — KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) March 10, 2022 “Your level of support baby, the way you let me chase my dreams and want to see become the best in all I do is incredible and honestly the wind beneath my wings.

“My silent cheerleader and fighter, my family, my guide. “How you do it? Truly beats me. “My love, my hubby … my heart … thank you for remaining constant,” Mbau captioned the post.