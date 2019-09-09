Flowers and posters have been put up against a fence outside Parliament. Protesters are continuing to voice their anger against gender based violence following the murder of first-year student Uyinene Mrwetyana. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

President Ramaphosa has taken a page out of France's book when it comes to tackling SA's femicide problem after vowing to open many more women's shelters across the country. Since making the announcement, police minister Bheki Cele said female officers should be placed at the front desk of police stations to deal with cases of women abuse.

In the meantime, sexual assault and rape survivors have to make do with the current circumstances.

As far as South African law goes, rape is defined by the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act, 2007: Any person ("A") who unlawfully and intentionally commits an act of sexual penetration with a complainant ("B"), without the consent of B, is guilty of the offence of rape.

Many women don't know how or where to start if they've been raped. Below are the steps to be taken:

Gather as much evidence as possible.

Go to a hospital or clinic and ask for a clinician to perform a rape kit for DNA evidence and get the necessary medication i.e. Course of PREP/ARV (for HIV) and the morning after pill to avoid unwanted pregnancy; test for sexually transmitted infections and check to see if you have any injuries.

The hospital will either contact the police or you can go to the nearest police station and speak to the FCS Investigations Unit to open a case.





Important links:

POWA

Telephone: 011 591 6803

Web address: www.powa.co.za

Email: [email protected]





TEARS Foundation

www.tears.co.za

Helpline: *134*7355#

SMS: *134*7355#

Rape Crisis

rapecrisis.org.za/

24-hours crisis line: 021 447 9762

