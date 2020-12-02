What’s the biggest mistake people make during oral sex? A sex coach reveals all

Oral sex is one of the greatest pleasures you can get from being intimate with a partner. The only problem is sometimes you can get it oh so wrong. And one problem that people always get wrong is no communication. According to certified sex coach Gigi Engle, the most important aspect of oral sex is talking during the deed. While chatting to mindbodygreen.com, the feminist author and sexpert explained that there’s a big link between sexual communication and sexual satisfaction. It may seem awkward at first but Engle assures that being vocal during sex is a good thing, especially when it comes to oral sex - whether you’re the giver or the receiver.

"When you're downtown, make noise," Engle told mgb. "She wants to know that you want to be down there."

She also mentions the fact that women, in particular, are not always in the mood and struggle to be in the moment.

"Women aren't openly encouraged to expect or enjoy oral sex," said Engle. "There's an entire industry devoted to selling us products to 'freshen' our vulvas and vaginas because they are inherently 'gross' - it’s a crappy deal."

The best way to overcome her insecurities is to be sure your partner knows how much you want to give oral sex, she added.

If you tell them how turned on you are by giving pleasure, it will help them feel more comfortable, resulting in an increased chance of achieving an orgasm.

"Showing interest in what brings her pleasure is a huge turn-on," mused Engle.