Which is better: Morning or night sex? Science may have the answer

It's a debate that's been raging for years – morning or night sex? Some couples prefer to keep the spark alive with a little hanky panky before the rest of the house wakes up while others make the most of things late into the night. But if your hormone levels are anything to go by, morning sex could win out, scientifically speaking. Your levels of testosterone and estrogen are heightened when you wake up. These are the two hormones that influence sexual desire, meaning that you may be more in the mood and potentially able to have more satisfying sex in the morning. "You might just have an easier time getting aroused in the morning than you do at night, thanks to your hormones," certified sex therapist Jessa Zimmerman tells relationship website www.mindbodygreen.com. Testosterone levels in men also tend to level out overnight and are at their highest in the morning and at their lowest at night.

"While they sleep, they make all of their testosterone for the next day, and they have the highest blood serum concentration of that hormone upon waking, in addition to the boost of cortisol they get," hormone expert Alisa Vitti tells mgb. Hence the reason for "morning wood".

"The combination is very motivating for activities of the physical nature, whether that be sex or a workout."

Zimmerman points out that similarly, estrogen is associated with female sexual desire, and those hormones also tend to be higher in the morning.

Zimmerman also explains that people with vulvas also experience increases in blood flow to the vagina during REM sleep, as well as vaginal swelling and lubrication.

That means they may be as likely to wake up with their bodies already primed for sex.