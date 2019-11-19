It started with an innocent enough question: "Why is it difficult for men to give women orgasms," asked Twitter user @Vivaciosness. It's a reasonable question and rightly so.
For too long, women have been at the receiving end of the orgasm gap (no pun intended), and we're no closer to discovering the holy grail of instant sexual gratification for the female species.
"I had sex for a long time before I got one. But what is the issue here? Let's chat," concluded @Vivaciosness.
Our favourite doctor, @sindivanzyl, was quick to jump in with some suggestions of her own.