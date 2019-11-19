Why do women take longer to orgasm? Dr Sindi explains all









'I had sex for a long time before I got one. But what is the issue here?' Picture: Supplied It started with an innocent enough question: "Why is it difficult for men to give women orgasms," asked Twitter user @Vivaciosness. It's a reasonable question and rightly so. For too long, women have been at the receiving end of the orgasm gap (no pun intended), and we're no closer to discovering the holy grail of instant sexual gratification for the female species. "I had sex for a long time before I got one. But what is the issue here? Let's chat," concluded @Vivaciosness. Our favourite doctor, @sindivanzyl, was quick to jump in with some suggestions of her own.

There are a few things that they do not understand:



• foreplay is important

• there are different ways to orgasm

• penetration alone does not lead to orgasm

• direct clitoral stimulation almost always leads to orgasm https://t.co/6XgKxKYBa9 — #SidebarWithSindi (@sindivanzyl) November 17, 2019

And according to Dr Sindisiwe van Zyl, orgasms are not only born from penetration. Stimulation plays a big part as well.

And there are women that orgasm from penetration but when I asked further ... there was definitely some clitoral stimulation - even if they weren't aware of it — #SidebarWithSindi (@sindivanzyl) November 17, 2019





Female Twitter came out in their droves in support of the good doctor's sound advice. Some even had some tips of their own.

Men mostly think you just stick in and voila! I used to think I have low libido until I started getting the proper amount of foreplay... foreplay does the things ! — shah (@shah_therobot) November 17, 2019





I think the first thing is getting to know your own body, what exactly gives you orgasms. THEN you’ll know how it feels that’s no.1 and you’ll know how to direct sex towards that direction. It can’t be a mans responsibility to figure out your body for you. — Lelo (@lelobetweetin) November 16, 2019





Not really. The idea that penetration is the most important thing is advocated by women. All young men hear/read from women is about penise sizes, lasting for hours, rough sex, etc. And you expect them to believe otherwise! — Sembe (@mhando_lentsoe) November 17, 2019





Some Men seem to think that drilling away and mining the cervix will give ALL women pleasure. It's exhausting pic.twitter.com/Y9JyIQs2f0 — BabyAfro😍 (@Nontu44) November 17, 2019





