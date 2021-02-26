’Why does my vagina burn during or after sex?’

Sex is supposed to be a pleasurable experience but sometimes expectations outperform reality. For some, it can induce a painful sensation, the most common being a burning sensation during or after penetration. At least three in four people experience this, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG). And while it may be a common occurrence, it isn’t normal. There are different factors that can contribute to the burning sensation. These are: Age

Sexual history

Medical history

Location of the pain

How often it occurs

When it occurs If burning occurs during penetration, healthline.com says there are different factors to consider, including lack of arousal, vagina dryness, irritation, fissures or infection.

The best course of action is to consult your physician to consider the best treatment after a proper diagnosis.

Vulvodynia, as it is also known as, affects people of all ages, but healthywomen.org has reported that it is most common in women ages 18 to 25 and postmenopausal women.

“There are many possible treatments for vulvodynia, ranging from diet, Kegels (exercises that strengthen the pelvic floor) and biofeedback, to medical approaches including low doses of antidepressants and lidocaine ointment used at night to numb the vulva,” noted healthywomen sex expert Professor Emerita Beverly Whipple.

For severe cases, doctors may inject anti-inflammatory chemicals called interferon alfa into the vulvar vestibule, the folds around the vagina, three times a week for four weeks, added Whipple.