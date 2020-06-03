With physical distancing in place, PE strip club offers drive-thru shows

The global coronavirus pandemic has changed life as we know it. While some businesses have succumbed to the losses incurred, others have evolved to adapt to the current circumstances. But it appears that the age-old adage "sex sells" is still an appealing notion. As social distancing becomes the new normal, strip clubs are finding new ways to attract clients while keeping their dancers employed. Drive-thru strip clubs first made an appearance in the US with dancers delivering food in a drive-up service – kind of like a fast food drive-thru – but with music, lights and lithe bodies grinding up against a pole. WATCH: During the pandemic, Portland strip club offers a drive-thru

Now a Port Elizabeth strip club has taken the same concept and adapted it for their loyal clientele. Candys Gentlemen’s Club opened this week, offering drive-thru shows, takeaway beers and snacks.

On it's Facebook page, the club posted its very extensive menu. Customers also have the option of park and sell or strip-thru only.

And for those looking for extra cash, Candys is hiring. Adult entertainers can "work from home during this lockdown till the clubs, bars and restaurants open again".

Their new website also offers multiple income streams where clients can pay per view or chat.

So how will the drive-thru work?

Performers doing drive-thru shows strip as per their normal routine – but do so wearing face masks and gloves," Herald Live reported. Dancers are also required to socially distance and have their temperatures taken daily.

Live performances will take place on outdoor stages in an enclosed section which drivers can park next to. Shows will commence between 10am and 5pm and cost R250, excluding refreshments.