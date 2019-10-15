Natalie Bricker's sex life is anything but ordinary. In fact, the 35-year-old from Newark, Delaware, suffers from persistent genital arousal disorder, a condition that she was diagnosed with in 2018.
It causes her severe pelvic pain every time she is aroused. The pain is so excruciating that she only has sex with her husband once a year.
The former care assistant avoids sex with her husband Robert Bricker because the muscle spasms in her pelvis can last up to four days and leave her bed-ridden. This doesn't account for the genital arousal she experiences at least once a day which causes painful spasms in her vaginal wall and rectum.
"Every time I feel pleasure or arousal, my muscles contract and spasm, and when I orgasm my pelvic muscles go into spasm," she told the Daily Mail.
"Whenever I get aroused my body goes into fight or flight mode. The pain becomes worse and worse. It makes even walking painful. Afterwards I get so itchy.