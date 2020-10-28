Woman living in misery as neighbour's loud sex sounds keep her up at night

What’s the most irritating sound? Traffic? Planes flying overhead? What about dogs barking? Before answering that, can you imagine having to deal with your neighbour’s loud sex sounds? A British woman says the city council isn’t doing enough to tackle a neighbour constantly having loud sex – because it's a “natural noise”, Manchester Evening News reported. Apparently, the dispute has been ongoing since the coronavirus lockdown began in March in the UK. The woman, who asked not to be named, said her next-door neighbour was making life a misery for her family, including her three young children.

"It's every night, it's terrible," she told the publication.

"Before lockdown, it wasn't really every night.

"Since lockdown it's got worse.

"I think she lives alone but someone comes late every night.

"At first I thought 'it's going to stop, maybe she's got a new boyfriend and the novelty will wear off'.

"But it just never ended," she added.

The woman first sent a note to her neighbour and tried speaking to her, but without success.

She then contacted Manchester Council in July, and the authority has twice sent letters to the neighbour.

After complaining again, council officials said there was nothing they could do.

"I spoke to them regarding the sex noise again and they said there's nothing they can do because it's a natural noise," she said.