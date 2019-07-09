The three-day Swingfields Festival, which takes place at a secret location in Worcestershire has been dubbed as Europe's biggest sex festival. Picture: YouTube.com

It seems like Europe's biggest swingers' festival has claimed its first casualty. British news outlets have reported that a 52-year-old woman had been rushed to hospital after suffering from a heart attack. The three-day Swingfields Festival, which takes place at a secret location in Worcestershire has been dubbed as Europe's biggest sex festival.

According to The Metro, the woman had been taking part in activities, including a tug of war and jelly wrestling when she started having breathing problems.

A source told the Sun: "The swinger had a heart attack when the medics were on site. She was given emergency treatment."

The incident didn't seem to have much effect on the festivities as revellers went all out by paying up to R7 300 per couple. This included entry into the grounds, luxury tent with two beds, heating and solar power lighting.

Festival organiser Deb Harrison told MailOnline that the festival is no different to Glastonbury or a hotel, where people meet and mingle and have sex.

"It is not what people think it is. We have moved on from keys in a bowl. It’s about socialising. It’s about like-minded people getting together," she added.