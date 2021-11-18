Woman to undergo 60 hours of gruelling treatment on her vagina just so she can have sex

Tk Kennedy has always wanted to be a mother, but the 20-year-old nurse from Dorset in the UK, suffers from a rare condition called Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser (MRKH) syndrome. “MRKH is characterised by the failure of the uterus and the vagina to develop properly in women who have normal ovarian function and normal external genitalia,“ according to rarediseases.org.

For Kennedy, she was diagnosed with the condition when she was 17, when doctors found out she was missing a womb, cervix and part of her vagina. Now, in an attempt to have sex, she will have to undergo painful treatment involving dilating her vaginal canal for 20 minutes twice a day, for a minimum of three months. “My vaginal canal is not properly developed, so it’s very very little, so I'm unable to have comfortable sex without treatment or surgery,“ she told The Sun.

Her treatment will include the use of "dilators and start with a very very tiny one no bigger than the size of your pinky and stretch to make your vagina canal bigger so that when it comes to sex it's comfortable and you're stretched big enough to be able to have sex without it being painful," she added.