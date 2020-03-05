Woman's hilarious sex toy review praised for its honesty

When buying a product online, what's the first thing you do? Read the customer reviews, right? Online shopping store Amazon often highlights their very honest customer reviews.

One review in particular has received much airplay. The Amazon customer who goes by the name Happy bunny posted a hilarious review of a sex toy, and one year later it's proving very helpful for others.

Starting the post with "Jesus h Christ !! First of all this was not purchased to soothe aching muscles. This was purchased with the sole purpose of fulfilling my sex needs as a lady who’s real damn celibate."

Happy bunny then goes into intimate detail on how the purchase of the Lovely Wand Massager literally changed her sex life.

"This damn thing had me losing my mind in under four minutes. Like actually losing my mind," she noted. "It’s my first ever toy purchase so wasn’t sure what to expect but now I’m seriously pissed at myself for not buying one earlier."