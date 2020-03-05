Woman's hilarious sex toy review praised for its honesty
When buying a product online, what's the first thing you do? Read the customer reviews, right? Online shopping store Amazon often highlights their very honest customer reviews.
One review in particular has received much airplay. The Amazon customer who goes by the name Happy bunny posted a hilarious review of a sex toy, and one year later it's proving very helpful for others.
Starting the post with "Jesus h Christ !! First of all this was not purchased to soothe aching muscles. This was purchased with the sole purpose of fulfilling my sex needs as a lady who’s real damn celibate."
Happy bunny then goes into intimate detail on how the purchase of the Lovely Wand Massager literally changed her sex life.
"This damn thing had me losing my mind in under four minutes. Like actually losing my mind," she noted. "It’s my first ever toy purchase so wasn’t sure what to expect but now I’m seriously pissed at myself for not buying one earlier."
And when it came to the star rating of the product, Happy bunny gave it her full seal of approval. "Starting to think I may have an issue. three violent orgasms later and I can safely say it deserves all the stars, every single damn one of them. "
"Don’t just buy one buy eight give them to your nearest and dearest."
Now that's one happy customer. No doubt sales of the Lovely Wand Massager (retails for about R400) have been soaring after many read the very honest and funny review.