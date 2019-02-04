During this time, satisfying sexual experiences can be hard to attain, but not impossible. Picture: Pexels

Thankfully however, due to sophisticated treatment and therapy techniques, more women than ever are beating breast cancer. These survivors number at nearly 2.4 million in the US alone, and according to a 2010 study in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, a majority of them will then cope with the less-discussed consequences of diagnosis; disrupted sexual functions.

The study found that 7 in 10 breast cancer survivors experience sexual issues, compared to 40 to 45 percent of women unaffected by breast cancer reporting the same – quite a wide margin.

This is in no small part due to the same techniques and methods that help survivors beat their diagnosis in the first place; because some breast cancer cells require estrogen to grow, women in treatment are given estrogen inhibitors that greatly impact sexual functions, and sometimes result in early onset menopause.

Even without the occurrence of menopause, the effects on sexual response, such as vaginal dryness, loss of libido and difficulty achieving orgasm can last for as long as 2 years after treatment is complete.

During this time, satisfying sexual experiences can be hard to attain, but not impossible; the leading online breast cancer resource Breastcancer.org as well as its founder and president Dr. Marisa Weiss suggest that with some extra time, care and some additional bedroom items, those treated for breast cancer can bounce back and recapture their sensual spark.

This is where a personal massager can be of assistance, which women and their partners can use to assist these bodily functions that we can sometimes take for granted.

Using a sensual massager will help to prolong foreplay and provide effective stimulation that can assist in the achievement of orgasm, or simply raise arousal to an adequate level for lovemaking to take place.

It’s not only possible for all survivors of breast cancer, but important to them and all women for taking advantage of the benefits – both healthy and pleasurable – that an active sensuality provides.

Visit Breastcancer.org Donation Page to find out ways to support this worthy cause.

By assisting them, you are not only guaranteeing free access to expert breast cancer advice for thousands of people, but making a commitment and spreading awareness on behalf of survivors, supporters, and fighters of the disease.





