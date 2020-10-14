Would you buy your man sex endurance pills without telling him? Tweeps weigh in

Kaya FM presenter Thabo Mokwele was at it again this week. Whenever the local personality poses a question for tweeps, it ends up trending. This week, Mokwele got candid when asking: “Ladies, would you buy your man sex-endurance pills without telling him? “As a man how would you feel if your woman bought you sex-enhancing pills without you knowing? Would you see it as an insult?” Soon #IfSheBoughtMeSexPills was trending on the Twitter charts with many weighing in on the debate. Honesty seemed to be the best policy as one user suggested: “As a man, that's a total embarrassment. I would want to buy those for myself. Without her knowing about it of course.”

As a man, that's a total embarrassment 😂😂😂 . I would want to buy those for myself. Without her knowing about it of course 😁. pic.twitter.com/G7GclsgqKE — The land is ours (@BRIANLUTHANDO1) October 14, 2020

Another said: “No, I wouldn't do that. What about his health, what if he reacts badly or worse dies ... I'd rather suggest it to him and let him decide because bringing it up is already a cry for help. These things need people to be adult about them.”

No, I wouldn't do that. What about his health, what if he reacts badly or worse dies🙆🏻‍♀️...I'd rather suggest it to him and let him decide because bringing it up is already a cry for help. These things need people to be adult about them.#IfSheBoughtMeSexPills — Ms Lindy Ntsoko🇿🇦 (@LindyNtsoko) October 14, 2020

The thread also provided ample opportunity for some women to look beyond the surface and discuss the issue at hand – communication with your partner.

“If I'm not sexually satisfied, the best thing to do is to seat him down and best we talk about it. What if you buy those pills and he reacts negatively? You don't want to end up with a case of ’sex sent him to ER,” said @MModimo.

If I'm not sexually satisfied, the best thing to do is to seat him down and best we talk about it. What if you buy those pills and he reacts negatively? You don't want to end up with a case of "sex sent him to ER".#IfSheBoughtMeSexPills pic.twitter.com/nEwOLrMNaF — Motho wa Modimo (@MModimo) October 14, 2020

The sexual enhancement medicine market is big business. In 2010, the makers of Viagra raked in more than $2 billion (about R33bn) according to CBS News.

But there’s a shady side associated with it as well. Unregulated, natural male-enhancement products could even be dangerous or not natural at all, the FDA reported.

And according to WebMD, there's no proof that over-the-counter sexual- enhancement supplements actually work.