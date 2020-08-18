Would you consider R52K offer to have sex on 8 different mattresses?

If two of your favourite things are sleeping and having sex, then this job could be the perfect fit for you. Sleep research company Sleep Standards are offering to pay five couples $3 000 (about R52 000) each. All they have to do is have sex on eight different mattresses and pick the best one. Unfortunately, the offer is only open to US residents. The company will send couples a new mattress weekly, for eight weeks, and all they have to do is provide an honest review on how good that mattress is for those sexy nocturnal habits, local12 reported. The company will swap out the used mattresses when a new one arrives.

“We all know that a bad mattress can lead to problems in bed, and a good mattress can do wonders.

“To save people the trouble of looking for a comfortable mattress through trial and error, we came up with this experiment,” Sleep Standards said in a statement.

Each mattress will be rated on a scale of one to 10 using the following criteria:

Bounciness

Noise

Firmness

Edge support

Comfort

Cooling

Overall Score

Besides the cash prize, the couple will get to keep the mattress of their choice.

For those of us who have to be content with our current mattress setup, Health.com suggest that a mattress with some bounce might not help you catch those z’s, but it can make other things more fun.