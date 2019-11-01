Most young people choose their tertiary education based on the career they'd like to pursue. So what exactly would you learn if you registered for a semester at the world's first university of porn?
Colombia-born porn actress Amaranta Hank thinks there's a need for sex classes and opened her Porn University in in Medellin, Colombia. According to The Sun, the sex school offers workshops and conferences which specialises in production, acting and sales of pornographic materials.
With a previous career in journalism, Hank rose to fame after losing a bet in which she promised to strip naked for a shoot with SOHO magazine if her home football team got promoted to the top division.
She hasn't looked back since then. Now she wants to share her infinite knowledge of the adult film industry with other budding actors and producers.