Yes, men and women both have sexual fantasies, but women's are more erotic

For years women have been fantasizing about having sex with someone else besides their partners. Heck, men do it as well. Some even go as far as taking the fantasy into the bedroom whilst doing the deed. But we never really knew to what extent these fantasies play out up until now. Dating website saucydates.com asked 8 371 of its UK heterosexual members who they really thought about when they have sex, and the data might give some insight into the inner workings of your partner's mind when it comes to sex. About 62 percent of women and 56 percent of men owned up to thinking about being with someone else, the results published in The Sun showed. So you probably want to know which famous people made it to the top of the list? Women said they couldn’t get their mind off the likes of 'James Bond' star Daniel Craig, Brad Pitt and Poldark actor Aidan Turner because it turned them on more.

While men said the same about female stars and repeatedly fantasised about doing it with sexy singers Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Katy Perry.

Both men and women also said they couldn’t get out of their minds the thought of getting it on with best friends, work colleagues, porn stars and the partners of their friends.

And here's where the difference comes in between men and women - women’s fantasies are more erotic with 50 percent of those asked saying they fantasised about being on a beach or in a hotel room with someone else while in the act with their partner.

Only 35 percent of men said the same.

Saucydates.com founder David Minns said: “Men and women are both guilty of thinking of someone else.

“I wonder how many couples are both thinking of different people at the same time?"

It would be interesting do conduct a similar survey here in South Africa. No doubt the results would differ, considering our local pool of talent, including sexy rapper Boity Thulo and 'Generations' actor Vuyo Dabula.