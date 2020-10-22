Young adults are rational when it comes to making sexual choices, study finds

Contrary to how they are sometimes portrayed in the media, young adults tend to make highly rational decisions when it comes to selecting potential romantic partners.

Young adults appear to consider both the risks and benefits of their sexual behaviour in a highly consistent and thoughtful manner, said the study published in the journal Psychological Science.

"There is a tendency to view sexual decision making in young adults as a highly variable and somewhat random process, more influenced by hormones or impulsivity than rational processes," said lead author of the study Laura Hatz, a doctoral candidate at the University of Missouri in the US.

"Our study suggests, however, that young adults are highly consistent in their choices, balancing potential partners' level of attractiveness against the potential risk for sexually transmitted infection."

The research involved presenting 257 participants with hypothetical "sexual gambles" in which a photo of a potential partner's face was shown alongside an associated, though purely hypothetical, risk of contracting a sexually transmitted infection.