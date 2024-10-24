Unlocking intimacy: The best sex positions to try

Please note that the following article is not suitable for readers younger than 18. Sex is one physical activity where you must shut out the world and surrender. Switching off and relaxing your body is one of the best ways to enjoy sex.

Based on a recent datasheet obtained by Peachy BDSM from Google, the top four sex positions are speed bump, missionary, Amazon and lotus. Speed bump position The speed bump is number one in monthly searches. It involves the receiving partner lying flat on their stomach and using a pillow under their hips for comfortable posture, while the the penetrating partner enters from behind.

Missionary position An all-time classic, the missionary position remains a favourite for most couples as it boosts emotional intimacy. In this position, one partner lies on their back while the other lies on top, face-to-face. This intimate face-off allows for deep eye contact, passionate kissing, and a heartfelt connection, making every moment more romantic.

Amazon position Also known as the reverse cowgirl, this position is all about flipping the script with unique dynamics and control. Here, the receiving partner sits on top of the penetrating partner's thighs, facing away. This reverse cowgirl variation allows the receiving partner to be in full control of the pace and take charge of the pleasure.

Lotus position The Lotus position is the epitome of deep intimacy and emotional connection. Both you and your partner sit face-to-face, legs entwined, with the penetrating partner supporting the receiving partner closely. This embrace fosters a profound sense of unity and intimacy, ideal for slow, sensual lovemaking.