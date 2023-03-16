WATCH: 8 years and 2 kids later, she found out her man was actually her long-lost son

They say that there is plenty of fish in the sea yet, somehow, this woman managed to catch a fish that should never have been in her dating pool. A woman bravely went onto TikTok to share her love story, one so wild that it has left users in disbelief.

A video shared by TikToker Luchi Empire TV has gone viral with more than two million views. The short clip shows a woman sitting with a younger man, telling her story about how they met. “I’ve been dating him since 2015. I met him when he was 21. And we had our first kid a year in 2016. And we had another kid in 2017.”

While an older woman dating a younger guy is no longer such a big deal, it’s the twist to the story that will make your jaw drop to the floor. “I just recently found out that this was my son that I gave up for adoption.” Yes. That’s right! The man she’s been dating and has kids with is her son!

At the end of the shocking video, we see that the alleged son/boyfriend shaking his head as he walks off. While there are a few users who refuse to believe the story is true, others are amused. "Of all the things that never happened, this never happened the most," commented one user.