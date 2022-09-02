Olly Murs: ‘I've given up alcohol’

Olly Murs has “not been drinking for a year”.
The 38-year-old pop star said he had given up alcohol and admitted it could make him go “a bit mad”.
The “Heart Skips a Beat” hitmaker – who shot to fame on “The X Factor” in 2009 – shared: “I've not been drinking for a year. I've done 365 days. Just a personal thing, I like little victories.”
Murs conceded that overindulging on alcohol “can lead to bad s*** happening”.
He told MailOnline: “I'm not someone who has ever struggled with drink – it was just something I felt like I wanted to do for a year and challenge myself. I just think sometimes drinking can lead to bad s*** happening.”
Despite this, Murs would've loved to have had a drink when he got engaged to girlfriend Amelia Tank earlier this year.
Asked if he missed anything about drinking, Murs replied: “I don't miss it at all. Only once when we got engaged I was devastated I couldn't have a little tipple.”
Murs has become much more health-conscious since he started dating Tank.
But while his fiancée is a fitness fanatic, Murs previously admitted that he still loved some unhealthy treats.
Speaking about his lockdown experience, Murs said in an Instagram Live video: “I have this issue that Amelia will open a bag of Maltesers Buttons. She’ll only have like three or four but then I’ll finish the pack.
“I haven’t got the discipline. I can’t put it to the side. Once I’ve opened it I have to finish them.
“Being at home, the fridge has become a best friend to all of us when we’re bored.
“So what’s happened is now that I’m at home more I’m having to fight my demons. I think if I can do it at home, I can do it anywhere. I’m being good.”