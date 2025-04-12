Online bullying has replaced the schoolyard – and it's more hurtful

Digital drama has replaced schoolyard conflict — and it’s more relentless, more public, and far harder to escape. Unlike previous generations, today’s teens don’t confine their social lives to classrooms, sports fields, or after-school hangouts.

Their friendships and fallouts unfold across TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat and WhatsApp — in public, in real time, and often with wide-reaching consequences. The schoolyard hasn’t disappeared; it’s simply moved online. Why digital conflict cuts deeper Online drama is relentless. Group chats buzz around the clock, notifications arrive at all hours, and social hierarchies play out in real time. Misunderstandings can escalate quickly when tone and intent are lost in text, and a moment of embarrassment or exclusion can feel amplified when it plays out in front of an audience.

Bullying, break-ups, exclusion, or even subtle social power plays are no longer private matters — they’re part of a digital performance viewed by dozens, sometimes hundreds, of peers. And because smartphones are portals to every corner of a teen’s social world, it’s incredibly difficult to step away. For many, switching off means being left out. “Parents often underestimate how overwhelming digital drama can be for young people,” says Arno Jansen van Vuuren, MD at Futurewise, a financial services provider specialising in education insurance.

“What might seem trivial to an adult – like being left out of a group chat – can be deeply distressing to a teen, especially when identity and belonging feel so fragile.” He adds that our definition of education support needs an upgrade: “Futureproofing a child’s success means investing in their emotional wellbeing as much as their academic performance.” The effects of this constant exposure are significant. Emotional distress from online conflict often spills into sleep disturbances, heightened anxiety, and reduced engagement at school. When teens are overwhelmed by peer dynamics, it can become harder to concentrate, keep up academically, or maintain healthy relationships offline.

Spotting the signs before they spiral Online conflict doesn’t always manifest in dramatic outbursts. Instead, it often reveals itself in more subtle ways: Unusual phone habits: A teen who’s constantly glued to their phone — or suddenly avoiding it — might be navigating a situation they feel unsure how to handle.

Disrupted routines: Changes in sleep, moodiness, a drop in school performance or withdrawing from social groups may be signs of digital distress.

Vague or cryptic posts: Social media updates that seem angry, distant or unusually sad may be quiet calls for attention or support. What parents can do Supporting a teenager through online challenges doesn’t mean reading their private messages or hovering over their digital shoulder. Instead, the goal should be to build trust, encourage open conversations, and equip them with strategies to manage digital life with confidence. Being approachable, listening without judgement, and asking questions about their online world can open the door to honest dialogue.

It’s also helpful for parents to model healthy tech habits themselves — whether that means taking regular screen breaks, thinking before posting, or being mindful of digital tone and context. Another important step is giving teens tools to interpret online behaviour, recognise peer pressure, and build emotional resilience. Resources that foster emotional literacy and digital awareness — ideally explored together as a family — can make a world of difference. Raising the whole child In a world where growing up is increasingly digital, emotional wellbeing has become just as important as academic success. Helping children thrive today means supporting the whole child — from their schoolwork and ambitions to their social and emotional lives.