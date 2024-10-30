Barbie Diwali: A Celebration of Culture, Tradition, and Iconic Childhood Memories in South Africa

By Tarina Patel Diwali, the festival of lights, has always held a profound place in my heart. It’s a time of celebration, introspection, and a moment to renew our spirits with joy, light, and unity. This year, as I celebrate Diwali in South Africa after many years, it feels even more meaningful. The beauty of this occasion isn’t just in the flicker of lamps or the burst of firecrackers but in the warmth of family and community, the deep-rooted traditions, and the stories that connect us to our heritage.

This Diwali is special as we have the incredible honour of having the Barbie Diwali evening in South Africa, an event that blends nostalgia, cultural pride, and a modern celebration of diversity. Growing up, Barbie was not just a doll; she was an icon—an embodiment of imagination, dreams, and endless possibilities. As a little girl, I spent hours creating worlds with my Barbie dolls, envisioning her in various roles, outfits, and adventures. But even back then, something was missing—seeing a Barbie that truly represented me, with my skin tone, my traditions, and my cultural attire. That’s why this event is nothing short of iconic for me. To see a Barbie dressed in traditional Indian clothing, designed by the incredibly talented Anita Dongre, fills me with a deep sense of pride and joy. This isn’t just about a doll in a beautiful outfit; it’s about representation, cultural appreciation, and the power of seeing yourself reflected in the world around you. Anita Dongre’s designs, known for their intricate details and reverence for Indian heritage, make this Barbie even more special. She’s a symbol of modernity and tradition, much like the Indian community here in South Africa—a blend of the past and present, rooted in history but thriving in the contemporary world. For me, Diwali has always been a reminder of light overcoming darkness, of hope in the face of adversity. It’s about gathering with loved ones, lighting lamps to symbolize new beginnings, and sharing the richness of our culture with the world. This year, celebrating Diwali with the Barbie Diwali evening is particularly poignant. It’s a chance to reflect on the journey of the Indian diaspora in South Africa, our shared experiences, and the pride we take in our traditions.

As the Indian face of South Africa, it feels so fitting to be a part of this iconic event. It represents the merging of my personal journey with the broader celebration of what it means to be Indian in South Africa today. Diwali is not just a festival for the Indian community; it’s a celebration that has been embraced by the diverse cultures of this country, symbolizing unity, hope, and the triumph of good over evil. Actress and producer Tarina Patel. Picture: Supplied The Barbie Diwali evening is more than just an event—it’s a statement. It’s a celebration of the strides we’ve made in representation and diversity, not only in our communities but in global brands like Mattel. Barbie has always been a symbol of aspiration and empowerment, and now, with this Indian Barbie in her cultural outfit, she stands as a beacon for young girls who, like me when I was younger, long to see themselves in the icons they admire. This allows me to reflect on my journey, from a little girl playing with Barbies to becoming a woman proud of her heritage, representing her community on a global stage. It’s a reminder that, no matter where we are or how much time has passed, the beauty of Diwali and the values it instils remain constant.

This event is a celebration of all the things that make Diwali special—tradition, community, and the blending of cultures. I hope it inspires not only the Indian community but everyone in South Africa to embrace the message of Diwali: to find light within themselves, to celebrate diversity, and to know that our stories, cultures, and traditions are all part of the rich tapestry that makes this country so unique. As we light the lamps this Diwali and celebrate with Barbie, we remind ourselves that no matter how far we’ve come, our roots remain a source of pride, beauty, and inspiration. Here’s to a Diwali filled with light, love, and the joy of celebrating our culture in the most iconic way. * Tarina Patel is a South African actress, producer and entrepreneur.