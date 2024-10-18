Breaking the silence: Prioritising mental health in the workplace

October is Mental Health Awareness Month, a time to think about how important mental health is, especially in a workplace where respect and understanding can be hard to find. My name is Jessica Mashamba, and I want to share my journey dealing with mental health challenges at work, a journey that many people can relate to.

There have been many times when the stress at work felt too much to handle. Hurtful words and a lack of care from my co-workers made me doubt my worth and skills. I told myself this was normal just part of the pressures that come with any job. But deep down, I knew something was not right. The fear of losing my job kept me silent, convincing me that speaking up was not an option. Like many others, I suffered quietly, feeling alone in my struggle.

I have learned that no job is worth sacrificing my mental health, so over time, I found my voice. It was not easy speaking up when you're unsure of the consequences. But it became necessary for my survival and peace of mind. I started setting boundaries, advocating for my well-being, and realising that staying silent only deepened the damage.

One of the most important steps I took was reaching out to my friends, family, and some trusted colleagues. Talking to people I knew I could trust helped lighten the weight I had been carrying alone. Their support, understanding, and advice made me feel less isolated and reassured me that my feelings were valid. It made a huge difference in my journey toward reclaiming my mental well-being.

According to clinical psychologist, Dr Colinda Linde, “If you notice changes in behaviour or emotion that last more than two weeks, there could well be something going on. For example, a usually chatty person might become very quiet in meetings or in the office, for no obvious reason. Or, a calm individual might start having anger outbursts or bursting into tears over small things.” These changes can serve as early warning signs that a person may be struggling with their mental health. When it comes to addressing these concerns in the workplace, Dr. Linde advises, “Choose someone to talk to who has demonstrated through their speech and actions that they are not biased or judgmental, also regarding mental health.”

She highlights that it’s essential to approach someone who acknowledges that mental health struggles are real and not something individuals can simply ‘snap out of.’ By finding my voice and reaching out, I regained control over my life. I have come to understand that mental health should always be a priority, and everyone deserves to work in an environment that values and respects them. The fear of speaking up should never outweigh the importance of your well-being.

Dr Linde adds that managers and leaders play a crucial role in creating mentally healthy workplaces. “It’s about being a living example of non-judgment, accepting that everyone has something they are struggling with. It’s also about providing support but not taking the responsibility onto yourself.” To anyone going through a similar struggle, your voice matters. You deserve to work in a place that protects your mental health and recognises your worth. Change begins when we stop staying silent, and I am grateful I have finally started to speak out.