Gordon Ramsay has joked his youngest son has already started swearing at just nine months old, as he says the tot reacted poorly to being served "disgusting" food.
The 53-year-old celebrity chef is known for his foul mouth, and he's now claimed that his nine-month-old son Oscar - whom he has with wife Tana - is already taking after his dad, as he said he cursed when presented with "disgusting" food.
Gordon teased: "He did his first solids, but he spat them out within three seconds.
"It was butternut squash puree.
"And you can sort of lip read, and Tana my wife was cooking.