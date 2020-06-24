PICS: Zola Nombona shares intimate baby moments

Actress Zola Nombona has given fans beautiful moments of her newborn son, Cebelihle.

The 28-year-old star and singer posted a video of herself cuddling Cebelihle with a caption that read, “Mommy and her cub. I’m so in love it’s ridiculous,” Zola seems to be smitten by her son.

Zola announced her pregnancy on social media on Valentine’s Day, posting a picture of her cradling her baby bump - along with a heartwarming love letter to her unborn son.





“Here is my love flourishing. My world has changed and created.





“Your voice will be like the song I've longed for, and no musician in the world could ever compose. Your eyes will take away the fog that has been shutting down mine. Your smile will wipe away every tear. Your hand will sustain me forever. You gave me strength I never knew I had,” said Zola.





The actress has been looking forward to being a mother and believed she would be a dope mother. “Yhoooo I’ll be such a dope mom. Will be changing nappies with one hand,” posted Zola.





Take a look at Zolo’s photoshoot with baby Cebelihle.







