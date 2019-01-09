Woolworths apologises to owner of Ubuntu Baba carrier. File photo by Simphiwe Mbokazi

After pressure from various social media platforms, Woolworths has responded to the owner of Ubuntu BabaCarrier, Shannon Mclaughli.

In an apology on Twitter, the retailer has apologised to Mclaughli and promised to meet her demands of removing the product from their shops and online store. 
They added that they shall intensify the training of their staff on their values-based approach to sourcing.