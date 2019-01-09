Woolworths apologises to owner of Ubuntu Baba carrier. File photo by Simphiwe Mbokazi

After pressure from various social media platforms, Woolworths has responded to the owner of Ubuntu BabaCarrier, Shannon Mclaughli. In an apology on Twitter, the retailer has apologised to Mclaughli and promised to meet her demands of removing the product from their shops and online store.

They added that they shall intensify the training of their staff on their values-based approach to sourcing.

This is not in line with our values and goes against the very clear policy and creative guidelines we have in place for our design process. This lapse in process is being addressed internally. — Woolworths SA (@WOOLWORTHS_SA) January 9, 2019

We are intensifying the training of our people, our suppliers and partners on our values-based approach to design and sourcing.



We have sincerely apologised to Shannon personally and we would like to offer our heartfelt apologies to our customers who expect more from us. — Woolworths SA (@WOOLWORTHS_SA) January 9, 2019

We are removing all product from our stores and online. Customers who wish to return their product may do so for a full refund.



We remain deeply committed to the development of small businesses in South Africa. — Woolworths SA (@WOOLWORTHS_SA) January 9, 2019







