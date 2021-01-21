10 Delicious recipes to try this Veganuary!

Are you giving Veganuary a bash this year and are feeling a bit lost in the world of all-things-vegan? If you’re new to plant-based eating and are feeling a bit bewildered on the “what should I make for dinner tonight?” front, we’ve got you covered! Here is a list of easy-peasy, vegan recipes that are sure to soothe any vegan newbie’s hankerings. GOURMET BIG FRY BOERIE ROLLS One of our favourite Veganuary recipes, especially for first-time vegan chefs. This loaded boerie roll is cooked exactly how you would BV (Before Vegan), but with lashings of onions and relish, taking the old boerie basic and giving it a new plant-based lease on life.

BIG MACFRY BURGERS

Everything you ever loved about a burger, without compromise, elevated to a class of its own. This is the Big MacFry, and it is going to have you questioning every other burger you’ve ever eaten previously and it’s vegan…no really, we promise!

HEART-WARMING COTTAGE PIE

A family favourite, a crowd-pleaser, a warm hug in a casserole dish – dig into this plant-based recipe for an old faithful pal. This easy vegan meal is loaded with extra veggies, that do a lot of the heavy lifting in the dish, meaning extra brownie points for an extra healthy meal.

Hot Tip: This is a longer recipe and serves 6, so if you’re cooking for one or two, refrigerate the rest for an easy-on-the-go, heat ‘n eat, healthy meal. Or, if you’re cooking for the whole family, double-up, pop one in the fridge and pick a night off to catch-up on that series everyone’s been telling you about.

BREAKFAST BANGER BURRITO WITH BLACK BEANS, AVO AND SALSA

All day breakfast that works for lunch too, this easy vegan recipe is sure to be a great kick start to your day and is also great for maintaining your energy levels and avoiding that deadly 3pm slump.

CREAMY VEGAN CHICKEN-STYLE STROGANOFF

The pot at the end of our rainbow is filled to the brim with this creamy, nourishing goodness. This one-pot wonder is a firm favourite in any arsenal of easy plant-based meals.

VEGAN SCHNITZELS WITH CREAMY DILL SAUCE AND DAIRY-FREE POTATO SALAD

Sometimes the magic of a meal is all in the sides! Crispy golden crumbed schnitzels dredged in a mouth-wateringly creamy dill sauce and served with heaping of this ingenious German-style potato salad - not a drop of mayo in sight.

Hot-tip: Prep your potato salad the night before and slash your cooking time down to 20min!

MEAT FREE MINCE TACOS WITH GUACAMOLE

Needing a booster shot of fun as an easy vegan meal? Whether it’s for Taco-Tuesday or TGI-Friday, this is a great recipe for lifting the spirits and getting all hands on deck and involved in loading up their Taco’s with lip-smacking goodness.

SPAGHETTI AND NON-MEAT BALLS

A delectable vintage classic! This easy vegan recipe will have you repeating lines from The Godfather and considering opening up your very own Trattoria at that corner store you’re always driving past.

TUNA-MAYO

Sometimes nothing else can beat the ease and delicious simplicity of a tuna-melt zarm! Slap some of this goodness between two slices of your favourite local and go-to-town: pickles, chillies, onion, fresh herbs, a few slices of your favourite vegan cheese, toast it, snackwich it – plate it like a prince!

VEGAN CHOCOLATE TRUFFLES

Any change is hard, especially the ones that we make to our lifestyle. Well done to you! Taking part in Veganuary means you’re having a positive effect on the place we call home and on all who live on it! So here’s a little treat, you deserve it.

For loads more recipes, meal plans, hacks and tips take the Veganuary pledge here where you can be part of a supportive community striving to make the world a better place, one healthy bite at a time.