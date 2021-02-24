10 essentials for the perfect home office

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

For many of us working from home is now the new norm and many are happier, more efficient and want to continue to do so when the pandemic ends. With this in mind we need to gear up and ensure that our home office space is efficient and practical - with everything from desks to coffee machines. Fine Living Santiago Foldable Study Desk Here are a few essentials that will guarantee you can be as efficient at home as in the office. Desk Solution Bundle:

R295

Keep your desk neat and tidy with this practical desk bundle solution:

1x Tape Dispenser

1x Paperclip dispenser with magnetic round top

1x Desk Organiser

1x Waste Paper Bin

1x Magazine Filing Box

1x Optima Letter Tray Set

Morphy Richards Evoke 1000W Drip Filter Digital Coffee Maker

Parker Jotter Trio Ball Pen And Pencil Set

R510

A symbol of style for over 60 years, the Parker Jotter is an iconic design. Paying tribute to the brand’s British heritage and London’s iconic landmarks, this set includes a ballpoint pen, gel pen and mechanical pencil.

Parrot Slimline Non-Magnetic Whiteboard (600mm x 450mm)

R347

With concealed mounting supplied (wall screws, and masonry plugs and double-sided tape, the whiteboard can be mounted horizontally or vertically. The pack includes 2 whiteboard markers and 1 whiteboard eraser

Pack of 6, A4 Treeline Giant Upright Mottled Board Lever Arch Files

R338

Treeline Giant Upright Mottled Board Lever Arch File

Wacom Intuos Creative Pen Tablet with Bluetooth

R4,799

Offering a light, super-accurate pen and free downloadable software to suit your style, Wacom Intuos is built to bring your wildest ideas to life. Live. Dare. Create.

Canon GM4040 3 in 1 Mono Printer - Continuous Ink Supply System

R4,454

Up productivity and cut costs with an estimated 18,000-page yield from 3 black ink bottles. The Canon Mono printer is Ideal for small or home offices wanting smooth production and excellent quality.

Canon GM4040 3 in 1 Mono Printer - Continous Ink Supply System

Romoss Zeus 40000mAh Power Bank

R829

With a high-capacity to charge up to 3 devices with ease, the Romoss Zeus 40000mAh Power Bank features a classic black design with a LED display that can display three different kinds of data; current, voltage, and remaining power.

Lenovo V15 15.6" A-Series Notebook

R5,274

Offering powerful AMD processing, this affordable 15.6" laptop helps you get more done while safeguarding your sensitive data. Achieve more, stress less - the slim, sleek Lenovo V15 takes everything in its stride.