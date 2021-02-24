10 essentials for the perfect home office
For many of us working from home is now the new norm and many are happier, more efficient and want to continue to do so when the pandemic ends.
With this in mind we need to gear up and ensure that our home office space is efficient and practical - with everything from desks to coffee machines.
Here are a few essentials that will guarantee you can be as efficient at home as in the office.
R295
Keep your desk neat and tidy with this practical desk bundle solution:
1x Tape Dispenser
1x Paperclip dispenser with magnetic round top
1x Desk Organiser
1x Waste Paper Bin
1x Magazine Filing Box
1x Optima Letter Tray Set
Parker Jotter Trio Ball Pen And Pencil Set
R510
A symbol of style for over 60 years, the Parker Jotter is an iconic design. Paying tribute to the brand’s British heritage and London’s iconic landmarks, this set includes a ballpoint pen, gel pen and mechanical pencil.
Parrot Slimline Non-Magnetic Whiteboard (600mm x 450mm)
R347
With concealed mounting supplied (wall screws, and masonry plugs and double-sided tape, the whiteboard can be mounted horizontally or vertically. The pack includes 2 whiteboard markers and 1 whiteboard eraser
Pack of 6, A4 Treeline Giant Upright Mottled Board Lever Arch Files
R338
Wacom Intuos Creative Pen Tablet with Bluetooth
R4,799
Offering a light, super-accurate pen and free downloadable software to suit your style, Wacom Intuos is built to bring your wildest ideas to life. Live. Dare. Create.
Canon GM4040 3 in 1 Mono Printer - Continuous Ink Supply System
R4,454
Up productivity and cut costs with an estimated 18,000-page yield from 3 black ink bottles. The Canon Mono printer is Ideal for small or home offices wanting smooth production and excellent quality.
Romoss Zeus 40000mAh Power Bank
R829
With a high-capacity to charge up to 3 devices with ease, the Romoss Zeus 40000mAh Power Bank features a classic black design with a LED display that can display three different kinds of data; current, voltage, and remaining power.
Lenovo V15 15.6" A-Series Notebook
R5,274
Offering powerful AMD processing, this affordable 15.6" laptop helps you get more done while safeguarding your sensitive data. Achieve more, stress less - the slim, sleek Lenovo V15 takes everything in its stride.