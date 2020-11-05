10 fragrances that can transport us anywhere in the world for our summer of social distancing

Summer is here, which means that holidays are just around the corner. With travel restrictions, this year’s vacation might be more like a picnic in our local park rather than an exotic destination. One thing that can transport us anywhere in the world is the warmth of the sun on our body and a whiff of fragrance on a summer's day. Calvin Klein Ck IN2U Her Eau De Toilette (100ml) R699 Described as a fresh floral with a woody oriental base,CK IN2U was created for the younger generation, that Calvin Klein christened the "techno-sexual generation". It comes in a simple and attractive bottle with a minimalist design.

Calvin Klein Ck IN2U Her Eau De Toilette

Ralph Lauren Safari Eau De Parfum (75ml)

R1,099

Safari for women is a light floral aroma scented by grasses, freedom and romance of open vast space. Notes include mandarin, rose, lily of the valley, narcissus and iris.

DKNY Be Tempted Eau de Parfum (30ml)

R499

This decadent sweet smelling oriental blend intoxicates you with notes of black currant, lemon, rose, violet and orange blossom essences.

DKNY Be Tempted Eau de Parfum

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau De Toilette (200ml)

R1,999

D&G Light Blue sparkles with flowers and fruity notes encapsulating feelings of joie de vivre. The fragrance has fresh notes of Sicily cedar, Granny Smith apples and bluebells.

Chloé Love Story Eau De Parfum (75ml)

R1,299

Chloe Love Story showcases your unique femininity, embodying elegance and sophistication in a bottle. With fresh and delicate notes of neroli, orange blossom, earthy tones of cedar and musk, create your own love story whenever you wear it.

Elizabeth Arden Sunflowers Eau de Toilette (100ml) & Body Lotion (100ml)

R699

Capture the warmth and brightness of the sunflower in this uplifting, euphoric scent. This feminine scent possesses a blend of fruity fresh florals and is perfect for summer evenings.

Lancome Tresor In Love Eau de Parfum (30ml)

R999

Light and flirtatious, this is a soft, feminine floral powdery scent with soft floral notes of jasmine, roses, peach and pink pepper.

Fragrances for men:

Burberry The Beat Eau De Toilette for men (100ml)

R899

From Burberry, one of Britain's iconic fashion brands, Burberry The Beat, is a hip and trendsetting floral/woody scent with an English attitude. The scent features distinctive woodland top notes of invigorating black pepper and violet.

Burberry The Beat Eau De Toilette for men

Antonio Puig Quorum Eau De Toilette (30ml)

R199

Quorum by Antonio Puig is a woody aromatic fragrance for men. It has masculine notes of caraway, bergamot, pine tree, sandalwood, patchouli, tobacco, leather and amber.

Versace Pour Homme Eau De Toilette (100ml

R1,399

Like the warmth of the bright sun on the spring day, this summer fragrance is versatile and fresh. Notes include citruses, neroli, bergamot, musk and amber.