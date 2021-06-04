10 must have beauty products

Even though we are still in lockdown, and winter is upon us, we still want to look our best and keep our skin glowing.

It’s even easier and more affordable now as online retailer Loot.co.za is having a sale on selected skincare, beauty and fragrance products.

Top tip: remember to start your skincare routine with the essentials - exfoliating and masking.

Boost and instantly infuse your skin with youth-restoring ceramides with an essentials gift set from Elizabeth Aarden. Containing the Skin Renewal Booster, Replenishing Cleansing Oil and Advanced Ceramide Capsules, all the products work together to strengthen and repair the skin.

Skin Renewal Booster, Replenishing Cleansing Oil and Advanced Ceramide Capsules from Elizabeth Aarden.

The easiest way to keep your skin healthy is by supplementing your diet with vitamins. Solal Vitamin A 5000 IU - for hair skin and nails is a potent vitamin A supplement that boosts the immune system and maintenance of eyesight.

Vitatech Hair, Skin & Nails contains vitamins & minerals for healthier looking hair, skin and nails - plus they are vegan friendly with no artificial colourants.

Now you can look cute everyday and not blow your budget with everything you need in make-up from Essence. Their large range for nails, eyes, eyebrows and lips add a glow and colourful pop to any complexion.

Kissable full lips never go out of style.Try MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour Lipstick in Top with Brandy for bold colour that will last through the day and feel great on your lips. Perfect for a day at the office or a night out on the town is Tom Ford Matte Lip Color Lipstick #7!

Tom Ford Matte Lip Color Lipstick #7!

Keep fragrant and beautiful with some of the most classic scents ever created.

Lancome La Vie Est Belle Eau De Parfum is a succulently sweet fragrance that combines scents of flowers and fruit.

Estee Lauder Pleasures Eau De Parfum is a fresh, feminine scent that possesses a blend of white lily, lilac, rose and violet.

Vera Wang Sheer Veil Eau De Parfum Spray is a soft blend of powdery and floral accords. Gentle and ethereal, this perfume is composed entirely of floral notes - a delightfully romantic fragrance.