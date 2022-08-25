4 Tech-inspired features you’d never expect in a fridge

Fridges help us keep food cool and improve the lifespan of our groceries – that much is obvious.

But, with technology booming, more innovative features have been added to recent models to help enhance the overall user experience. A prime example of the latest developments in fridge capabilities is the new LG InstaView Door-in-Door. We’re looking at some of the amazing tech-enabled features of this future-forward appliance. Did you know a fridge could do this? 1. Knock, knock – hello!

The new LG InstaView Door-in-Door is known for its impressive front glass panel that lights up and allows you to see what’s inside your fridge. The latest release features a Seamless InstaView Glass panel that allows you to see even more – 23% more than the predecessor. Simply tap twice to reveal the contents inside. This means you don’t have to physically open the door to see what you need to buy, or find inspiration for tonight’s dinner. It also means you don’t risk losing that sweet cold air as you stand with the door open, wondering what to snack on at 2am. 2. Seal in farm freshness with these cooling innovations

The LG InstaView Door-in-Door fridge includes Linear Cooling that offers improved temperature monitoring and management. It reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in freshness for up to 7 days. The Fresh Balancer maintains the perfect humidity levels for fresher foods. This hyper advanced technology also applies to its doors, thanks to Door Cooling+, which makes drinks cooler due to the circulating and constantly cold air. This means refreshingly cool drinks in summer, crisp vegetables and fruit on demand, and the peace of mind that your food is receiving the best care while stored in the LG InstaView Door-in-Door fridge.

3. A sanitised sip every time The water dispenser is often an overlooked area of a fridge when it comes to cleaning.

To improve hygiene and reduce health risks, the water dispenser nozzle on the new InstaView Door-in-Door boasts UVnanoTM technology. With the help of UV technology, up to 99,99% of adhering bacteria is reduced daily, ensuring a safe and refreshing sip every time. Now that’s smart technology! 4. Treating the planet (and your wallet) with kindness At the heart of LG’s innovations is sustainability. LG’s InstaView Door-in-Door uses an Inverter Linear Compressor that runs better, softer, and more energy efficient. Plus, the Inverter Linear Compressor comes with a 10 warranty on the compressor.