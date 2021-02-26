5 must-try Maggi recipes for tasty, easy dinner meals
As we have found out over the past year, people are remarkably good at adapting. We have adjusted to our “new normal”, juggling everyday life, working from home, or going back to a version of a day-to-day routine.
Preparing home-cooked meals every day is not exactly a welcome thought for some, but Maggi has you covered. Putting together quick and balanced meals is for everyone.
Regardless of your cooking skills or how long you have been cooking. Maggi is encouraging South Africans to ‘Open Up the Kitchen’ and include everyone in cooking so we can all ‘Taste More’. So… let’s get cooking with some easy recipes to make delicious meals!
Delicious pea, bacon, and feta cheese noodles
Ingredients
146g Maggi 2-minute chicken noodles
30g butter, without salt
15g wheat flour, white, all-purpose, unenriched
180g soup, chicken broth, ready-to-serve.
380g Nestle ideal evaporated milk
5g lemon juice, raw
75g peas and carrots, frozen, cooked, boiled, drained, with salt
100g bacon rashers
60g cheese, feta
15g parsley, fresh
5g spices, pepper, black
15mg Maggi chilli original sauce
Method
Prepare the Maggi crispy chicken flavour 2-minute noodles according to the packet instructions. Once ready, reserve ⅓ cup of the cooking liquid and discard the remaining liquid. Keep the prepared noodles covered until ready to use.
Melt the butter in a pan, then stir in the cake flour. Cook for 1 minute and whisk in the reserved noodle broth and Nestlé ideal medium-fat evaporated milk. Cook for 3-4 minutes or until the sauce has thickened.
Stir in the Maggi original chilli sauce, lemon zest, and juice.
Cook the peas in boiling water for 2 minutes and drain.
Add the cooked noodles, peas, bacon, and feta cheese to the sauce. Combine gently and heat through.
Season with pepper and garnish with the fresh herbs, if desired
Scrumptious Mexican vegan bowl
Ingredients
15g oil, olive, salad, or cooking
1 onion, raw
1tsp spices, cumin seed
410g beans, black, mature seeds, raw
160g lettuce, green leaf, raw
150g cherry tomatoes, halved
410g sweetcorn, cooked.
2 avocados, raw, all commercial varieties
250g snacks, tortilla chips, nacho cheese
60g cheese, cheddar
30g coriander (cilantro) leaves, raw
5g spices, pepper, black
160g cream, sour, cultured
45g Maggi sweet chilli sauce
Method
Heat the oil in a pan and gently fry the onions for 3-4 minutes. Add the black beans, cumin, and Maggi sweet chilli sauce and cook for 3-4 minutes. Remove from the heat and gently mash the beans into a chunky mixture.
Make the dressing by mixing the sour cream and Maggi sweet chilli sauce.
Place the lettuce in a bowl and stack the ingredients on top of the lettuce in a clockwise position – the refried bean mixture, sweetcorn, tomatoes, sliced avocado, and nacho chips on top.
Top the salad with some dressing, grated cheese, coriander, and season to taste.
Mouth-watering braai marinade
Ingredients
15m lemon zest, thickly grated
30ml fresh lemon juice
30ml honey or brown sugar
60ml olive oil
20ml Maggi original chilli sauce
15ml Maggi Lazenby original Worcestershire sauce
30ml fresh rosemary, roughly chopped
2 garlic cloves, finely crushed
1 tsp ground cumin
½ tsp milled black pepper
Method
Whisk the ingredients for the marinade in a small non-metallic bowl.
Place either 6 - 8 lamb chops or steaks, or the halloumi vegetable skewers* into a large plastic bag or non-metallic bowl, and add the marinade.
Mix the ingredients into the marinade. Seal or cover with plastic wrap and place in the fridge to marinate for at 30 minutes, or up to 24 hours, to marinate.
Allow the ingredients to come to room temperature before braaing or grilling, basting with any remaining marinade, during cooking.
Serving suggestion
Haloumi & Vegetable kebabs – thread ingredients onto skewers
100g halloumi cheese, cubed
1 red onion, cut into 3cm blocks
½ red & yellow peppers, cut into 3cm blocks
1 large baby marrow, cut into ribbons & blanched in boiling water
8 soft-dried apricots
6 – 8 bamboo skewers, soaked in warm water
One-pot chicken & veg stir-fried rice
Ingredients
30g oil, olive, salad, or cooking
150g onions, raw
300g chicken breast tenders, breaded, uncooked
100g carrots, raw
100g green beans, cooked and sliced
150g cabbage, raw
65g sweetcorn, cooked
2 eggs, whole, raw, fresh
500g rice, white, glutinous, unenriched, cooked
50g bean sprouts
30g Maggi Lazenby Worcester sauce
30g sauce, fish, ready-to-serve
15ml lime juice, raw
30ml coriander (cilantro) leaves, raw
2 tbsp basil, fresh
30mg Maggi sweet chilli sauce
Method
Heat the oil in a wok or wide frying pan over medium-high heat. Fry the onion for 4 - 5 minutes. Add the chicken and cook for 2 - 3 minutes.
Add the carrots, green beans or sugar snap peas, cabbage, and sweetcorn. Stir-fry for 4 - 5 minutes.
Pour the mixed egg over the vegetables and cook, without stirring for 1 minute.
Top with the cooked rice and bean sprouts and stir through.
Mix the remaining sauce ingredients and add to the stir fry, cook for 1 - 2 minutes, or until heated through.
Serve topped with the herbs, if desired.
Magnificent beef burger in noodle bun
Ingredients
219g Maggi 2-minute beef noodles
3 eggs, white, raw, fresh
45g seeds, sesame seed kernels, toasted, without salt, added (decorticated)
5g salt, table
1tbsp oil, cottonseed, salad, or cooking
400g pie, mince, prepared from recipe
1 onion, raw
30g coriander (cilantro) leaves, raw
30g Maggi Lazenby Worcester sauce
60g bread crumbs, dry, grated, plain
5g spices, pepper, black
60g mayonnaise dressing, no cholesterol
30g Maggi chilli garlic sauce
Method
Cook the Maggi beef flavour 2-minute noodles according to packet instructions, with the seasoning, drain and set aside to cool.
Combine the noodles, egg mixture, and sesame seeds in a bowl and season well.
Drop spoonfuls of the noodle mixture into a hot, oiled pan–shaped inside an egg ring or large cookie cutter. Flatten lightly with a spatula and cook for 2-3 minutes. Using a spatula carefully remove the (hot) egg ring and flip the noodle bun. Cook for 2-3 minutes, set aside, and keep warm, while you prepare the remaining noodle buns.
Place all of the burger ingredients into a mixing bowl and mix well.
Shape handfuls of the mixture into patties and place on a lined baking tray. Cover and place in the fridge for at least 30 minutes to firm up.
To cook, either cook on the braai or fry in a hot pan for 3-4 minutes per side, according to thickness and preference.
To serve, place some lettuce and a beef patty on a noodle base, top with slices of tomato, onion, and gherkin. Mix the mayonnaise with the Maggi Original Chilli Sauce. Spoon some of the mayonnaise mixtures onto the burger and top with a noodle bun.
