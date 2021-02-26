5 must-try Maggi recipes for tasty, easy dinner meals

As we have found out over the past year, people are remarkably good at adapting. We have adjusted to our “new normal”, juggling everyday life, working from home, or going back to a version of a day-to-day routine. Preparing home-cooked meals every day is not exactly a welcome thought for some, but Maggi has you covered. Putting together quick and balanced meals is for everyone. Regardless of your cooking skills or how long you have been cooking. Maggi is encouraging South Africans to ‘Open Up the Kitchen’ and include everyone in cooking so we can all ‘Taste More’. So… let’s get cooking with some easy recipes to make delicious meals! Delicious pea, bacon, and feta cheese noodles Ingredients

146g Maggi 2-minute chicken noodles

30g butter, without salt

15g wheat flour, white, all-purpose, unenriched

180g soup, chicken broth, ready-to-serve.

380g Nestle ideal evaporated milk

5g lemon juice, raw

75g peas and carrots, frozen, cooked, boiled, drained, with salt

100g bacon rashers

60g cheese, feta

15g parsley, fresh

5g spices, pepper, black

15mg Maggi chilli original sauce

Method

Prepare the Maggi crispy chicken flavour 2-minute noodles according to the packet instructions. Once ready, reserve ⅓ cup of the cooking liquid and discard the remaining liquid. Keep the prepared noodles covered until ready to use.

Melt the butter in a pan, then stir in the cake flour. Cook for 1 minute and whisk in the reserved noodle broth and Nestlé ideal medium-fat evaporated milk. Cook for 3-4 minutes or until the sauce has thickened.

Stir in the Maggi original chilli sauce, lemon zest, and juice.

Cook the peas in boiling water for 2 minutes and drain.

Add the cooked noodles, peas, bacon, and feta cheese to the sauce. Combine gently and heat through.

Season with pepper and garnish with the fresh herbs, if desired

Scrumptious Mexican vegan bowl

Ingredients

15g oil, olive, salad, or cooking

1 onion, raw

1tsp spices, cumin seed

410g beans, black, mature seeds, raw

160g lettuce, green leaf, raw

150g cherry tomatoes, halved

410g sweetcorn, cooked.

2 avocados, raw, all commercial varieties

250g snacks, tortilla chips, nacho cheese

60g cheese, cheddar

30g coriander (cilantro) leaves, raw

5g spices, pepper, black

160g cream, sour, cultured

45g Maggi sweet chilli sauce

Method

Heat the oil in a pan and gently fry the onions for 3-4 minutes. Add the black beans, cumin, and Maggi sweet chilli sauce and cook for 3-4 minutes. Remove from the heat and gently mash the beans into a chunky mixture.

Make the dressing by mixing the sour cream and Maggi sweet chilli sauce.

Place the lettuce in a bowl and stack the ingredients on top of the lettuce in a clockwise position – the refried bean mixture, sweetcorn, tomatoes, sliced avocado, and nacho chips on top.

Top the salad with some dressing, grated cheese, coriander, and season to taste.

Mouth-watering braai marinade

Ingredients

15m lemon zest, thickly grated

30ml fresh lemon juice

30ml honey or brown sugar

60ml olive oil

20ml Maggi original chilli sauce

15ml Maggi Lazenby original Worcestershire sauce

30ml fresh rosemary, roughly chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely crushed

1 tsp ground cumin

½ tsp milled black pepper

Method

Whisk the ingredients for the marinade in a small non-metallic bowl.

Place either 6 - 8 lamb chops or steaks, or the halloumi vegetable skewers* into a large plastic bag or non-metallic bowl, and add the marinade.

Mix the ingredients into the marinade. Seal or cover with plastic wrap and place in the fridge to marinate for at 30 minutes, or up to 24 hours, to marinate.

Allow the ingredients to come to room temperature before braaing or grilling, basting with any remaining marinade, during cooking.

Serving suggestion

Haloumi & Vegetable kebabs – thread ingredients onto skewers

100g halloumi cheese, cubed

1 red onion, cut into 3cm blocks

½ red & yellow peppers, cut into 3cm blocks

1 large baby marrow, cut into ribbons & blanched in boiling water

8 soft-dried apricots

6 – 8 bamboo skewers, soaked in warm water

One-pot chicken & veg stir-fried rice

Ingredients

30g oil, olive, salad, or cooking

150g onions, raw

300g chicken breast tenders, breaded, uncooked

100g carrots, raw

100g green beans, cooked and sliced

150g cabbage, raw

65g sweetcorn, cooked

2 eggs, whole, raw, fresh

500g rice, white, glutinous, unenriched, cooked

50g bean sprouts

30g Maggi Lazenby Worcester sauce

30g sauce, fish, ready-to-serve

15ml lime juice, raw

30ml coriander (cilantro) leaves, raw

2 tbsp basil, fresh

30mg Maggi sweet chilli sauce

Method

Heat the oil in a wok or wide frying pan over medium-high heat. Fry the onion for 4 - 5 minutes. Add the chicken and cook for 2 - 3 minutes.

Add the carrots, green beans or sugar snap peas, cabbage, and sweetcorn. Stir-fry for 4 - 5 minutes.

Pour the mixed egg over the vegetables and cook, without stirring for 1 minute.

Top with the cooked rice and bean sprouts and stir through.

Mix the remaining sauce ingredients and add to the stir fry, cook for 1 - 2 minutes, or until heated through.

Serve topped with the herbs, if desired.

Magnificent beef burger in noodle bun

Ingredients

219g Maggi 2-minute beef noodles

3 eggs, white, raw, fresh

45g seeds, sesame seed kernels, toasted, without salt, added (decorticated)

5g salt, table

1tbsp oil, cottonseed, salad, or cooking

400g pie, mince, prepared from recipe

1 onion, raw

30g coriander (cilantro) leaves, raw

30g Maggi Lazenby Worcester sauce

60g bread crumbs, dry, grated, plain

5g spices, pepper, black

60g mayonnaise dressing, no cholesterol

30g Maggi chilli garlic sauce

Method

Cook the Maggi beef flavour 2-minute noodles according to packet instructions, with the seasoning, drain and set aside to cool.

Combine the noodles, egg mixture, and sesame seeds in a bowl and season well.

Drop spoonfuls of the noodle mixture into a hot, oiled pan–shaped inside an egg ring or large cookie cutter. Flatten lightly with a spatula and cook for 2-3 minutes. Using a spatula carefully remove the (hot) egg ring and flip the noodle bun. Cook for 2-3 minutes, set aside, and keep warm, while you prepare the remaining noodle buns.

Place all of the burger ingredients into a mixing bowl and mix well.

Shape handfuls of the mixture into patties and place on a lined baking tray. Cover and place in the fridge for at least 30 minutes to firm up.

To cook, either cook on the braai or fry in a hot pan for 3-4 minutes per side, according to thickness and preference.

To serve, place some lettuce and a beef patty on a noodle base, top with slices of tomato, onion, and gherkin. Mix the mayonnaise with the Maggi Original Chilli Sauce. Spoon some of the mayonnaise mixtures onto the burger and top with a noodle bun.

For many more recipes visit www.maggi.co.za.