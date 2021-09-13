5 Ways to increase the value of your home by adding colour

Keeping up with colour trends without breaking your bank. Every so often, a different colour becomes the trendiest one to paint your home. This year it’s dusty pink and green hues while last year, mustard and muted pastels were all the rave.

The colour of your home not only affects the overall aesthetic, but research has shown that it has a significant impact on how quickly it gets sold when on the market. Therefore, a good choice of colour is vital in procuring buyers’ interest. This doesn’t mean that you have to constantly repaint your home to keep up with trends if you don’t intend to. There are more short-term, inexpensive options for adding colour to your space to add more value and make those first impressions last.

Here are some of the best ways to add colour to your home: 1. Neutral walls, colourful décor Neutrals never fail - a timeless colour for the walls of your home not only looks good and is sustainable for years to come, but it can easily be elevated with pops of colour through interesting decor. Neutral tones are always fool-proof as they are not as polarising as bold colours when it comes to the wall preferences of potential buyers. Neutral homes not only give buyers the best view of your house’s potential, they also open up the space, giving it a sleek and modern look.

2. Fine details, big impressions If you want to bring trendy colours into your home without blowing your budget, incorporate them in smaller accent pieces that can easily be switched out when necessary. Another simple way to modernise your space is by updating outdated fittings and fixtures to keep your home looking fresh, especially against a neutral background. 3. Door of opportunity

A simple and inexpensive way to add a splash of colour to the exterior of your home is by painting your door a fun colour, for a charming and quaint twist. It’s certainly more of a conversation starter than your regular old door and isn’t a big effort to repaint should new buyers prefer a different colour. If you don’t have a door made from material that can easily be painted, consider a window frame or any other stand-out feature of your home’s exterior. 4. Fun with florals A fool-proof way to add colour and a more vibrant energy to your home is through florals and greenery. They can easily be switched out when you feel like championing a certain colour and switching up the mood. While house plants are more high maintenance than fresh flowers, they are wonderful at adding personality to a space.

5. Dressing up your walls with art Art is easily one of the best ways to add a special touch to your home and make your space more lively. You don’t have to collect expensive pieces - framed prints, posters or even personal photographs will do the trick and can also be easily updated depending on whichever colour you’re looking to incorporate.