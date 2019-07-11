Cape Town - It’s going to be a WINEderful weekend in Cape Town, with the Mother City welcoming the TOPS at SPAR Wine Show, the country’s biggest and boldest traveling wine show, today (11 July). The show takes centre stage at GrandWest until Saturday. Owner of the TOPS at SPAR Wine Show Andrew Douglas shares six tips for getting the most of your TOPS at SPAR Wine Show experience:

1. “Drink wine but stay fine” (#DrinkSmart)! There are as many varieties of safe driving options as there are cultivars, and TOPS at SPAR Wine Show partner Goodfella’s offers safe, convenient and affordable choices – so pre-book and stay safe!

2. Insider’s Tip: Book the Couples Combo, which will cost you just R385 for an experience valued at R570. You’ll get two general admission tickets, two tasting glasses, a show guide, access to the wine theatres, unlimited tastings and a six-pack of wine glasses courtesy of Core Catering. Alternatively, a General Admission ticket is R185 or go all-out and get the VIP experience for R495 per person (valued at R750, it’s WINEderful value!).

3. Remember the "Sip & Ship" service as you wind your way around the show – no need to schlep boxes of wine around or try and find your favourite stands at the end of the night; simply place your order, pay cellar door prices, and get free and reliable delivery straight to your door. Best of all there’s no limit to the number of cases you can have shipped to your soon-to-be-bursting cellar.

4. Don’t miss the opportunity to cast your "People’s Choice Award" vote for your favourite wine from a selection of 10 finalists in the Wine Label Design Awards presented by Rotolabel.

5. Put yourself in the running (and drinking) to be the next Supertaster by entering the South African Wine Tasting Championships. Convened by ‘The Flying Sommelier’ Jean-Vincent Ridon, this competition offers any wine enthusiast, amateur and professional alike, the chance to win a trip to France to compete in The World Blind Wine Tasting Championships in October. Simply register your interest at the SAWTC stand, step up to taste the shortlisted wines and identify six wines ‘blind’ from the selection. If you make it through the regionals, you’ll get to compete in the final and, who knows, you could be sipping Bordeaux on the Champs-Élysées in October.

6. Get a mouthful of wine knowledge with some edutainment in the two wine theatres – there’s plenty to pique your interest:

CAPE TOWN SHOW INFORMATION

Dates & times:

Thursday 11 July: 17:00-21:00

Friday 12 July: 17:00-21:00

Saturday 13 July: 15:00-21:00

Venue:

Sun Exhibits, GrandWest Casino

Ticket prices:

General access online: R185 per person (includes a tasting glass, show guide, access to wine theatres and unlimited tastings)

Couples combo: R385 per couple, valued at R570 (includes two general admission tickets, two tasting glasses, a show guide, access to the wine theatres, unlimited tastings and a six-pack of glasses courtesy of Core Catering)

VIP Lounge: R495 per person, valued at R870 (includes a private seating area away from the crowds, five elegant food offerings with a selection of paired wines from Vinesse, personalised sommeliers service to guide your wine experience, limited bar, including boutique wine selection, a corporate gift courtesy of Core Catering and complimentary Platters Guide, plus all General Admission ticket benefits)

Tickets at the door: R200 per person

Book your tickets here using "IOL" as the Promo code and get an exclusive 30% off general admission tickets.