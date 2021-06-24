9 ways to surprise and delight your dinner guests

From dinner parties to weeknight meals with the family, deciding what to cook seems to take forever, never mind the time it takes to actually cook the food. Even worse, all that time in the kitchen takes you away from the things you really want to do, which is spend time with your friends and family. But there is an easy solution to all your mealtime worries. Introducing the LG NeoChef Convection, the all-in-one microwave with nine amazing functionalities designed to help you cook an incredible variety of dishes, and make meals easy, quick, and even more delicious.

Here’s a taste of what you can do with the LG NeoChef Convection. Biltong maker You read that right – you can use it as a biltong maker! Serving up this delicious homemade snack is so easy and convenient with the LG NeoChef’s Charcoal Lighting Heater. This nifty feature gives you a natural way to dry your biltong while keeping all the delicious flavours trapped inside.

Air fryer Cooking up crispy spring rolls and samoosas for guests, or chicken nuggets for the kids has never been easier. This is because you have 1200W of power on your side to reduce cooking time and turn your microwave into an air fryer. But don’t expect these foods to be saturated in fat. The LG NeoChef microwave lets you prepare 'fried’ foods without the need for extra fat. Roasting

Nothing quite says Sunday lunch like a tasty roast on the table. The only downside is the cooking time and the amount of energy that the oven uses. Luckily, the LG NeoChef microwave cooks chicken up to 1.6 times faster compared to your oven and can even perfectly defrost meat in mere minutes! Food steamer Say no to soggy veg! With even heating, and precise cooking, you can adjust the delicate temperature controls for a more satisfying, tastier, and al-dente way to steam your food. But this feature isn’t only reserved for veg. The LG NeoChef microwave lets you steam fresh salmon with a side of asparagus without all the mess of having to clean up a million dishes afterwards. Now that’s what we call gourmet eating!

Slow cooker While speed is typically the food preparation method of choice, some foods need time and an extra delicate touch to preserve their unique flavour. Use the slow cooker function to get all the fall-apart tenderness and comfort of a slow-cooked dish. Grill

Love a perfectly grilled dish? Melted cheese and a crispy, golden glow on meat always taste better, right? Well, thanks to the LG NeoChef microwave you can now evenly sear and crisp your food to grilled perfection. It’s time to say goodbye to soft and soggy food and hello to a smarter way of cooking. Yoghurt maker The LG NeoChef microwave is a master at letting you prepare just about anything – even fermenting your own yoghurt, which is a real treat if you’ve never tried it. Enabled by its smart inverter with precise temperature control, the cooking machine maintains the ideal temperature for yoghurt while reducing energy usage by up to 60%.

Baking The smell of freshly baked cookies is enough to fill your entire home with joy, and now you can get that joy from your microwave. The LED lamp in the LG NeoChef microwave is three times as bright as that in a conventional microwave, meaning that you don’t have to open the door – and risk your creations caving in – when checking in on your bakes. Food warmer