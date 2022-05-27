A final nod to Africa Month - shop local with StyleMode

As a final nod to Africa month StyleMode has put together a list of the hottest local brands to purchase your essentials from. It's 2022, and it's about time we all made sustainable shopping part of our every day life. And what better way to start than by supporting local brands to reduce environmental impact?

Story continues below Advertisement

LaMode This brand is for the young, flirty, driven, and career-focused babe who likes to remain fly in all they do. The LaMode shopper is not afraid to go for the bodycon dresses, cropped knits and dramatic mesh tops. If this is you and you feel like you need to play catch up, this is your sign, sis. Shop the flyest sheer tops, ruched long sleeve tops and more under LaMode.

Story continues below Advertisement

Miss Mode Miss Mode has the best items and will ensure you stay on top of trends. Shop your character-filled must-haves. Find gems perfect for those spontaneous night outs with your besties and after-work get-togethers. From an array of crop tops, tanks, and quirky sweats, get yours, only on StyleMode.

Story continues below Advertisement

StyleMode Up your office wear and remain a stunner by shopping StyleMode's classic pieces. From their best-selling wrap dresses to sultry blouses perfect for any lady. Use this as an opportunity to toss out those worn out colourless white shirts to freshen up your wardrobe.

Story continues below Advertisement