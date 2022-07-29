Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
A must try for sparkling wine fans

HAUS Wine has launched a trio of sparkling wines in three fruity flavours.

Published 45m ago

HAUS Wine has launched a trio of sparkling wines.

The wines are the perfect companion for adventures, combining traditional wine with a modern flair of flavour, bubbles, and aromas in a petite 220ml can available in three variants.

Hugo

Inspired by the Italian cocktail, Hugo mixes sensational sparkling wine with subtle notes of elderflower and a dash of lime. Its simple blend of classic flavours has made it an Italian icon.

Rosato

Who says you have to choose between red and white,Rosato an Italian-style semi-sparkling rosé, enjoy this captivating, lightly sparkling blush pink wine with an intense flavour, balanced by subtle fruitiness on the palate.

Secco

Finally, Secco, which is a scintillating semi-sparkling white wine with a difference. Made for lovers of sparkling wine, Secco features notes and an effervescent finish that dances on the palate.

With its inimitable freshness, beautiful and practical packaging can format, making wine more accessible to all places a bottle cannot. HAUS, you're anywhere, anytime wine, made sparkling and simple.

Shop online: www.ngf.co.za or www.takealot.com find us at your nearest [email protected] store.

